Lucifer Conclave Day June 11, 2025
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
45 views • 2 months ago

Exactly in the midst of two Blood Moon Eclipses on March 13-14, 2025 and September 7-8, 2025, under the full moon of June 11, 2025 the Lord of the World (Satan), the members of his council, Lucifer Publishing and others satanists will conjure for the release of fallen angels and demons from biblical prisons found in Revelation 9 and 12. They believe this is their centennial, their appointed time to be revealed. 

We know the date, the locations and the purpose for satanists' conjuring to set up the Big Showdown in Revelation 20 where God judges those who would rebel against Him. 

God will release the prisoners from their prisons to torture them at the appointed time. 

You are alive for such a time as this. 

bible prophecyrevelationend of daysaleister crowleyalice baileyblood moon eclipsejune 11 2025lucifer publishing
