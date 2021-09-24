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GETTING THE VAXX SHOULD BE A CHOICE [2021-09-23] - LATASIA PRINCE (VIDEO)
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50 views • September 24, 2021
GETTING THE VAXX SHOULD BE A CHOICE [2021-09-23] - LATASIA PRINCE (VIDEO)
I know many people think they don't have a choice when it comes to the vaxx (aka THE MARK OF THE BEAST and THE FINAL SOLUTION), but EVERYONE HAS A CHOICE. This woman's husband used his FREE WILL and chose to get the Covid Vaxx, which is not a vaccine, and it does not protect anyone against Covid. Yes, the government (and unconscious employers) are using tricks, lies, propaganda, fake news, fake science, unlawful mandates, coercion, PsyOps, disinformation, misinformation, threats and much more against mankind, but in the end, it still requires your CONsent. The only people that have been Vaxxed against their free will were many of the elderly that were isolated from their families, and were not of sound mind, and thus unable to give lawful CONsent.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Latasia Prince (aka princelady31) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@princelady31?
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
I know many people think they don't have a choice when it comes to the vaxx (aka THE MARK OF THE BEAST and THE FINAL SOLUTION), but EVERYONE HAS A CHOICE. This woman's husband used his FREE WILL and chose to get the Covid Vaxx, which is not a vaccine, and it does not protect anyone against Covid. Yes, the government (and unconscious employers) are using tricks, lies, propaganda, fake news, fake science, unlawful mandates, coercion, PsyOps, disinformation, misinformation, threats and much more against mankind, but in the end, it still requires your CONsent. The only people that have been Vaxxed against their free will were many of the elderly that were isolated from their families, and were not of sound mind, and thus unable to give lawful CONsent.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Latasia Prince (aka princelady31) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@princelady31?
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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