Estrogen Balancer | Clear DIM - Hormone Support, Good and Bad Estrogens

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It has also been clinically proven to help with energy, cholesterol levels, and dopamine support. Clear DIM also can help you with your fitness goals, as bad estrogens can promote weight gain. Once those are reduced, testosterone can kick in and go right into the muscle itself and promote growth, and stimulate the muscle - better than it could if was blocked with bad estrogen. The good estrogen can also then go into the muscle cells and prevent the muscle tissues from being broken down.
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Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
[email protected]
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