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National Geographic Pushes Pseudoscience
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176 views • May 10, 2021
National Geographic has devoted an entire issue to promoting a discredited view of race—and to apologizing for the "racism" of the magazine's past 129 years. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance takes you on a tour of the issue, pointing out the absurdity of claiming that race is a "social construct" and nothing more than "skin color." He contrasts the magazine's silly, trendy views with the hard science of DNA investigations that prove the biological reality of race and point to important group differences in both physiology and behavior.
First posted to YouTube on June 21, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on June 21, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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