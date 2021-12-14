THE ACTIVATION #8: EXPOSING TRUTH & POWER WITH BEN SWANN

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extruth77
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The Conscious Resistance Network presents: The Activation podcast
On this episode of the Activation podcast Derrick Broze talks to journalist Ben Swann about his recent trip to Europe to cover the COVID19 protests, his view on our evolving world, the solutions he sees as valuable, and his new platform, Sovren.Media.