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Report of Smallpox Spreading February 2022
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3367 views • February 09, 2022
I received a text message from a friend that is a retired chemist that worked for the intelligence agencies. It was a report about a smallpox report in a middle eastern country. Original source of report: https://alsahwa-yemen.net/p-54506
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