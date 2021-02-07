Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #16 (Guest David Icke)

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Today's guest is David Icke. He has been so influential to us personally over the last decade that he could probably be credited with the reason this podcast exists. His work has been a constant in a crazy world and his humble, kind and compassionate manner has led millions to open their eyes and take stock of their lives. No introduction could say enough about this true gent. The living legend and voice of the people .
Often described as a maverick or a renegade, David is a unique voice in the space, propounding a number of predictions around his post-Orwellian vision of society and the future.
Since his spiritual awakening in 1990, David enjoys a sizable global following, regularly speaking for up to 10 hours at venues such as Wembley Arena to audiences of thousands of people.
As well as public speaking, David is an acclaimed author having written over 20 books including his newest book The Answer (2020).
With a mission to wake up society and free our minds from what governments and mainstream media are trying to make us do, his credentials make him one of the most influential thinkers and catalysts for change.
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The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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