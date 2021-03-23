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Employee Looks Pretty Calm Texting On Phone
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72 views • March 23, 2021
Employee Looks Pretty Calm Texting On Phone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikujTMetrUk
So “ZFG Videography” is an “independent journalist” who “observes and documents police activity” while “educating, informing, and ENTERTAINING the public” just so happens to stumble upon a mass shooting before the police? Btw, virtually every single piece of “amateur” video footage taken on 9/11 just so happened to come from professional videographers, video journalists and multimedia experts. Convenient huh
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikujTMetrUk
So “ZFG Videography” is an “independent journalist” who “observes and documents police activity” while “educating, informing, and ENTERTAINING the public” just so happens to stumble upon a mass shooting before the police? Btw, virtually every single piece of “amateur” video footage taken on 9/11 just so happened to come from professional videographers, video journalists and multimedia experts. Convenient huh
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