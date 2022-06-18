EntertheStars: Helix (TV Series 2014–2015) Predictive Programming Decoded! [16.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Original title: Helix The Truth Will Spread! Shearing the Trees, Thinning Humanity





Helix (TV Series 2014–2015) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2758950/





Teaser Trailer https://teaser-trailer.com/helix-the-truth-will-spread/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helix_(TV_series)

https://www.syfy.com/syfy-wire/marbled-crayfish-born-in-aquarium-is-spreading-over-earth





3,183 views Premiered 4 hours ago

EntertheStars

107K subscribers

https://youtu.be/RwhlwPFFC2k

https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars

https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4



