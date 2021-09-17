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High-Vibe 5D+ Parents Raise 6th Senses Children w/Sherri Divband: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #56
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Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we explore one of my favorite topics in Buddhism, the Tulku children. In pop culture, Tulku children are commonly referred to as Starseeds, Indigos, etc. However, in Buddhism, they have been around since our ancient past. They are old, high-vibe souls directly from the source, from planets and dimensions much higher in consciousness than Earth currently is at. Their mission is to raise consciousness while having an enjoyable life doing it. Interestingly, there seems to be an influx of them incarnating to highly conscious parents. Sherri, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Watch the video interview here: https://www.youtube.com/MerkabaChakras
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story of how you got into this work?
2. Who are the New Earth children?
3. Personally, I’ve never had problems having full conversations with these children. However, many others have. Why are so many labeled with ADHD, Asperger’s, Autistic?
4. Are there common traits you have found in these Tulku children’s parents?
5. Can you tell us more about the Divinely Guided Children and Intuitive Wellness Center for Spiritual & Holistic Healing?
6. What kinds of energy healing and teachings are offered by the staff?
7. Please tell us some examples of what you are seeing in your students and their parents?
8. Can the parents sit in and also take these energy healing classes alongside their children?
9. Does the center organize field trips and group excursions?
10. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5thdimension Earth?
For more information about the Divinely Guided Children Center’s books, offerings, and courses, please visit their website: https://divinelyguidedchildren.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
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https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
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https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Watch the video interview here: https://www.youtube.com/MerkabaChakras
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story of how you got into this work?
2. Who are the New Earth children?
3. Personally, I’ve never had problems having full conversations with these children. However, many others have. Why are so many labeled with ADHD, Asperger’s, Autistic?
4. Are there common traits you have found in these Tulku children’s parents?
5. Can you tell us more about the Divinely Guided Children and Intuitive Wellness Center for Spiritual & Holistic Healing?
6. What kinds of energy healing and teachings are offered by the staff?
7. Please tell us some examples of what you are seeing in your students and their parents?
8. Can the parents sit in and also take these energy healing classes alongside their children?
9. Does the center organize field trips and group excursions?
10. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5thdimension Earth?
For more information about the Divinely Guided Children Center’s books, offerings, and courses, please visit their website: https://divinelyguidedchildren.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
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