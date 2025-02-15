How Dorothy returned to Kansas

(This is the short version. Each word possesses a key important placement.)

Dorothy re-seats on Kansas land & 4-dimensional soil by officially recording-executing a lawful document of revocation/rescinding/& cancellation of her 14th Amendment voluntary enslavement as U.S. Citizen-ship (yet retains her Bill of Rights). As she had unknowingly---due to NO FULL DISCLOSURE---transferred her Power-of-Attorney over to the STATE [which in this case is OF-the-Forum=that WorldEconomicForum/One World Corporation/SATANIC BEAST & is merely a 2-dimensional contract]. She returns to Kansas land via that yellow-gold brick road that leads out of Kansas, the HeartLand of America.

How did Dorothy end-up enslaved as chattel OF the municipal-Corporate fictitious City of OZ, which is privately owned by a WIZARD? Dorothy had picked up a TIN MAN (a Tax-payer Identification Number) & an IRS STRAWMAN while traveling the asset gold-brick-based highway Right-of-Way which allowed her [as an applicant] to enter the fictitious/non-living entity municipal corporate City of OZ with its IOUs-based on debt [which is another fiction] by accepting her NAME magically-WIZARD-SPELL-ed in all CAPITAL LETTERs, when she filled out 'APPLICATION forms'=The Forum: such as a "Driver's license!"

The privately owned Central Banks use the credit due to men & women & also all new-be granted border-crossing-"migrants" as capital or as security-base. This act supports THEIR debt-creation & maintains THEIR continuous scam => Kicking-the-Can-down-the RIGHT of WAY Road.





When Dorothy & a tipping-point of other real men & women return & reseat on the Common Law land, as public/as sovereign Nationals/self-responsible, therefore self-governing---rather than continue contracting with private for-profit Maritime/commerce/Admiralty Sea UniformCommercialCode contractors, like the inner City of London INC, Rome, all AmericanBarAssociation Judges in THEIR commercial Courts, & western Central Banks---what happens is THEIR HOUSE-of-CARDs collapses due to bankruptcy! THEY are insolvent & must be liquidated!

Trump or not! Extending "The Budget" at this point is an act of treason!

This allows Dorothy & others to retain their credit-base-talents for their own use & wealth-retention; & work towards returning to/re-seeding a 5-dimensional Earth, rather than signing=transferring their future over to parasites within a 2-dimensional 15 minute City of Oz=which only results as one big short-age=inflation!





The evaporation of the Federal Department of Education is a first step towards this. Education should be a local concern by free men & women=parents. The abolishment of the privately owned Federal Reserve will be the 2nd. The dismantling of the IRS will be a third.





The parasitic WIZARDs who have given an Oath of Office, must be given NOTICE that THEY can't be Masters of/pledged to two jurisdictions. As this is treason, punishable by death. The wiser WIZARDs have not recorded Oaths of Office for this reason---as such, THEY remain merely under contract to a false entity, SATAN-like, The One World Corporation.

Did anybody notice Trump not use a Bible at the swearing-in Ceremony, as he is mere CEO of an in-corporated Forum?