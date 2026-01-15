© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democracy in America 1835 by Alexis de Tocqueville · Audiobook preview
Google Play Books
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_3Zhw64kPM&t
Democracy in America by Alexis de Tocqueville · Audiobook preview
BOOK DESCRIPTION
In 1831, Alexis de Tocqueville, a young French aristocrat and civil servant, made a nine–month journey through eastern America. The result was Democracy in America, a monumental study of the strengths and weaknesses of the nation's evolving politics. Tocqueville looked to the flourishing democratic system in America as a possible model for post–revolutionary France, believing its egalitarian ideals reflected the spirit of the age—even that they were the will of God. His insightful work has become one of the most influential political texts ever written on America and an indispensable authority for anyone interested in the future of democracy.
—
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alexis de Tocqueville (1805–1859) was a French political thinker and historian best known for his Democracy in America and The Old Regime and the Revolution.
Purchase on Google Play Books ►► https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?pcampaignid=yt&id=AQAAAIBMmi0acM