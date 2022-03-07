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How Many Lives has CENSORSHIP Cost? with Dr. Peter McCullough | Flyover Clips
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“If censorship wouldn’t have happened to the degree we saw in 2020, what would our world look like today?”

Peter’s Response: “95% of deaths, could have been avoided!”

► WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: https://banned.video/watch?id=621ecc525ca0743e17e5f590

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censorshipdeathconservativesbig techvaccinelifedoctorhospitalvaxprotocolpetermandatesafeflyovercovidthis doctor could save your lifemcculloughdr peter mcculloughflyover conservativesdavid and stacy whited
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