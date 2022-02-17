Jill Savage Shares How God Restored Her Marriage After an Affair

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TAKEAWAYS
Unrealistic expectations in marriage can lead to disillusionment, disconnection, and discontentment
Jesus can heal even the most broken and defeated marriage
Find a friend to emotionally “lose it” instead of “losing it” with your spouse
Importance of not reacting but responding in love
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