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Jill Savage Shares How God Restored Her Marriage After an Affair
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31 views • February 17, 2022
When marriage coach Jill Savage reached down to charge her husband’s phone on the nightstand, she noticed an incoming text message that shattered her heart. The words indicated that her husband had been unfaithful. Even though Jill and Mark experienced much heartache and pain, over time God fully restored their marriage. Together they are sharing their testimony and helping other couples through similar difficult circumstances. No More Perfect Marriages is a book they recently co-authored, along with offering superb online courses The Wait Is Not Wasted and Rebuilding Trust. Jill explains that many times we unknowingly compare our “insides” to other people’s “outsides,” which can lead to perfection infection.


TAKEAWAYS

Unrealistic expectations in marriage can lead to disillusionment, disconnection, and discontentment

Jesus can heal even the most broken and defeated marriage

Find a friend to emotionally “lose it” instead of “losing it” with your spouse

Importance of not reacting but responding in love


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Jill and Mark’s Story: https://youtu.be/AOry_YNQCQ0
FREE Rebuilding Trust Roadmap: www.RebuildingTrust.Us
USE DISCOUNT CODE “TINA” TO SAVE 10% AT CHECKOUT FOR ANY PRODUCT
Online Marriage Seminars: www.JillSavage.org/homeedition
No More Perfect Community and Resources: https://nomoreperfect.jillsavage.org/
No More Perfect Marriage Playbook: https://bit.ly/3ovYwPY

🔗 CONNECT WITH JILL SAVAGE
Website: www.JillSavage.org
No More Perfect: https://nomoreperfect.jillsavage.org/
No More Perfect Podcast: https://jillsavage.org/podcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jillsavage.author
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jillsavageauthor/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jillsavage.author/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jillsavageauthor
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3BtTQzL
Pinterest: https://bit.ly/3JnIj7y

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Keywords
expectationsmarriagerestorationweddingfightaffairspouseunfaithfuldisillusionmentdisconnectiontina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showjill savageno more perfect marriagesthe wait is not wastedrebuilding trustdiscontentment
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