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The Promised Land of Lies
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56 views • November 21, 2020
What exactly did the 44th US President stand for? What did he bear witness to? Some will remember the Obama presidency for its raft of sensationalized mass casualty events and pleas for gun control. Others will remember the Great Wall Street bailout, or Obama's obsession with drone kill lists, and R2P/Responsibility to Protect foreign policy. Still others will recollect the president's opaque personal history, his rock star appeal alongside the administration's brazen hostility toward news media. However one reconsiders those eight years, it was a time when promises were left unfulfilled and untruth reigned supreme.
Memory Hold Blog is a creation of James Tracy, former Associate Professor at Florida Atlantic University fired for blogging in 2016. MHB Report and MHB Commentary are official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org
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Music: CO.AG Music, “Dark Ambient Background Music - Haunted.
Fair Use Notice: Memory Hole Blog Report videos contain some copyrighted visual material the use of which has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Additional use copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use requires permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding Memory Hole Blog Report will immediately comply with any copyright owner requesting their material be removed or modified, wants a link to their web site, or any other reasonable form of attribution.
Memory Hole Blog Report is the sole opinion of its creator. Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary. No information presented in these reports should be construed as investment or financial advice.
Memory Hold Blog is a creation of James Tracy, former Associate Professor at Florida Atlantic University fired for blogging in 2016. MHB Report and MHB Commentary are official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org
Please consider supporting this work by becoming a MHB Patron at https://www.patreon.com/memoryhole
Subscribe to our Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/memoryholeblog/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyefGYCOt0Ot9WMS0o9J_FQ?view_as=subscriber
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/memoryholeblog/Twitter: https://twitter.com/memoryholeblog
Music: CO.AG Music, “Dark Ambient Background Music - Haunted.
Fair Use Notice: Memory Hole Blog Report videos contain some copyrighted visual material the use of which has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Additional use copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use requires permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding Memory Hole Blog Report will immediately comply with any copyright owner requesting their material be removed or modified, wants a link to their web site, or any other reasonable form of attribution.
Memory Hole Blog Report is the sole opinion of its creator. Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary. No information presented in these reports should be construed as investment or financial advice.
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