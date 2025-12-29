The Way (the first church)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After Peter's preached in the streets of Jerusalem, three thousand Jews and Gentiles, believed and were baptised and became the first church. The first Christians were called "The Way" (Acts 9:2). Jesus is called the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE (John 14:6) Christians are now called the bride of Christ (2 Corinthians 11:2)