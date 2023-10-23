F-35 Lightning - Trump's Demise

Eisenhower warned everyone about the IMC.
Trump was right about high price for flawed product. However, he ventured into dangerous territory by making threats. This contributed to his removal from office as Defense Contracts are big business. They lobby deep and own most Politicians in Washington.
