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Learn to Tell the Difference!
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62 views • September 21, 2021
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“Beware of the false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves. “You will know them by their fruits. Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes nor figs from thistles, are they? “So every good tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears bad fruit. “A good tree cannot produce bad fruit, nor can a bad tree produce good fruit. “Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. “So then, you will know them by their fruits.''
Matthew 15:15-20
But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, - Galatians 5:22
“Beware of the false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves. “You will know them by their fruits. Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes nor figs from thistles, are they? “So every good tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears bad fruit. “A good tree cannot produce bad fruit, nor can a bad tree produce good fruit. “Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. “So then, you will know them by their fruits.''
Matthew 15:15-20
But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, - Galatians 5:22
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