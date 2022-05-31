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Cultural Marxism is Happening | Making Sense of the Madness
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60 views • May 31, 2022
They are BRAINWASHING the public!
Sean Morgan talks with Chris Paul about the creation of psyops to make everything political and brainwash all of the unaware American people into thinking a certain way about political issues. What can we do to help put an end to the misrepresentation and forced opinion of the public?
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3x1Ebqq
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Sean Morgan talks with Chris Paul about the creation of psyops to make everything political and brainwash all of the unaware American people into thinking a certain way about political issues. What can we do to help put an end to the misrepresentation and forced opinion of the public?
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3x1Ebqq
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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