Tucker Carlson Episode 62 - Interview with Dr. Willie Soon - Fossil Fuels, Global Warming Fake News?
Shocking News - Clips
Published Yesterday

Tucker Carlson on X: @TuckerCarlson

Ep. 62  If fossil fuels come from fossils, why have scientists found them on one of Saturn’s moons? A lot of what you’ve heard about energy is false. Dr. Willie Soon explains.

Keywords
fake newsglobal warminggodtucker carlsonfossil fuelsxdr willie soontcn

