BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hyper Inflation Inducement And Theft On A Massive Scale Act: Everything Goes In The New World Slave Empire
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
915 followers
Follow
10
Share
Report
12783 views • August 18, 2022

Food, power, water, money, health, privacy, self-autonomy… everything goes in the New World Slave Empire. In today’s show, Jeff Berwick talks about slave tax farms, quarantine camps, and bureaucratically padlocked borders – not to hold out intruders, but to prevent you from taking your money and your business and getting out.

*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ Pre register for a discount!

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV |  https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry 

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news 

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon 

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble 


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Truth Vibrations - ‘Slave’ Official Video (by a TDV fan): https://youtu.be/-a-ruE15BNA


Passport delays spur some Canadians to game the system with fake travel plans: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/passport-waits-delays-line-standers-fake-travel-gaming-travel-doc-system-1.6550262?s=09


The Jones Plantation Full video: https://youtu.be/vb8Rj5xkDPk


Most Dangerous Superstition: https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Superstition-Larken-Rose/dp/145075063X


Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic can play in US Open 2022 after USA confirms Covid rule changes: https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/tennis/unvaccinated-novak-djokovic-can-play-in-us-open-2022-after-usa-confirms-covid-rule-changes-article-93538945


Rent Is Becoming A Crisis In The U.S.: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rent-becoming-crisis-us


Finland may close stores to conserve power this winter: https://www.rt.com/news/559952-finland-close-stores-power/


Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat: https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/why-solar-power-failing-amid-record-breaking-heat


CBS Mornings Blames Climate Change for the Increasing Number of Fat Kids (VIDEO):https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/cbs-mornings-blames-climate-change-epidemic-fat-kids-video/


Video: Klaus Schwab's sidekick, Yuval Noah Harari outlines the dystopian vision they have for our future, where bodies and minds will be manufactured, and millions of 'useless people' will be entertained with drugs and video games: https://twitter.com/david_r_morgan/status/1558378938841300992


WEF Adviser: We Don't Need Majority of World Population: https://thenewamerican.com/wef-advisor-we-dont-need-majority-of-world-population/


Keywords
wefklausyuval
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
Trump Iran Policy Seen as &#8220;All Stick, No Carrot&#8221; With No Clear Exit

Trump Iran Policy Seen as “All Stick, No Carrot” With No Clear Exit

Garrison Vance
European Leaders Criticize U.S. Economic Policies at G20 Summit

European Leaders Criticize U.S. Economic Policies at G20 Summit

Douglas Harrington
World Gold Council: Central Banks Add 23 Metric Tons of Gold in July, Led by China&#8217;s Purchases

World Gold Council: Central Banks Add 23 Metric Tons of Gold in July, Led by China’s Purchases

Sterling Ashworth
Saudi Oil Exports Hit Nine-Year Low, Report Says

Saudi Oil Exports Hit Nine-Year Low, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Diesel Pump Prices Reach Record High as Refined-Products Supply Tightens

U.S. Diesel Pump Prices Reach Record High as Refined-Products Supply Tightens

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy