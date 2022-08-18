Hyper Inflation Inducement And Theft On A Massive Scale Act: Everything Goes In The New World Slave Empire

Food, power, water, money, health, privacy, self-autonomy… everything goes in the New World Slave Empire. In today’s show, Jeff Berwick talks about slave tax farms, quarantine camps, and bureaucratically padlocked borders – not to hold out intruders, but to prevent you from taking your money and your business and getting out.

*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ Pre register for a discount!

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Truth Vibrations - ‘Slave’ Official Video (by a TDV fan): https://youtu.be/-a-ruE15BNA





Passport delays spur some Canadians to game the system with fake travel plans: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/passport-waits-delays-line-standers-fake-travel-gaming-travel-doc-system-1.6550262?s=09





The Jones Plantation Full video: https://youtu.be/vb8Rj5xkDPk





Most Dangerous Superstition: https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Superstition-Larken-Rose/dp/145075063X





Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic can play in US Open 2022 after USA confirms Covid rule changes: https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/tennis/unvaccinated-novak-djokovic-can-play-in-us-open-2022-after-usa-confirms-covid-rule-changes-article-93538945





Rent Is Becoming A Crisis In The U.S.: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rent-becoming-crisis-us





Finland may close stores to conserve power this winter: https://www.rt.com/news/559952-finland-close-stores-power/





Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat: https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/why-solar-power-failing-amid-record-breaking-heat





CBS Mornings Blames Climate Change for the Increasing Number of Fat Kids (VIDEO):https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/cbs-mornings-blames-climate-change-epidemic-fat-kids-video/





Video: Klaus Schwab's sidekick, Yuval Noah Harari outlines the dystopian vision they have for our future, where bodies and minds will be manufactured, and millions of 'useless people' will be entertained with drugs and video games: https://twitter.com/david_r_morgan/status/1558378938841300992





WEF Adviser: We Don't Need Majority of World Population: https://thenewamerican.com/wef-advisor-we-dont-need-majority-of-world-population/



