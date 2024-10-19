wear mask to comply with climate change ~ geo engineering & climate control ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's diswcussion we will talk on the new fear mongering through deployment of hurricanes against us as their new trauma based mind control. I will try and again open your minds to the fact that this is a effort to mind control you so that they (the Global Elites) can keep there demoncracy (democrat / Socialist) strangle hold on us. Finally, I will share the latestest episode of the Highwire episode 394 march to madness.
References:
- Angel's don't play this HAARP
https://annas-archive.org/md5/c3e5e3a666a623c304acd62d8e684efb
- The Highwire episode 394 march to madness
https://rumble.com/v5j1sbh-episode-394-march-against-the-madness.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
- invest 94l on the zoom.earth website
https://zoom.earth/maps/satellite/#view=24.661,-84.863,6z
- First do no pharm
https://rumble.com/v5ifi6a-first-do-no-pharm-dr-aseem-malhotra-movie.html
- Dane Wigington (Geo-engineering Watch Director Dane Wigington Exposes The Federal)
https://rumble.com/v5i7jyd-geo-engineering-watch-director-dane-wigington-exposes-the-federal.html
- LIVE WIth President Donald Trump (Ep. 2353) - 10/18/24
https://rumble.com/v5j4rm2-live-with-president-donald-trump-ep.-2353-101824.html?playlist_id=watch-history
- TTAV
https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192
- TTAC
https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial
- Geostorm 2017 movie
https://www1.123movies.domains/movie/geostorm/kQ09JrMS/nN6Ylx92-watch-free.html
- Storm (1999)
https://tubitv.com/movies/695214/storm
- Documentary: Fallen Angels Play This HAARP 'Babylon's Weather Modification'
https://rumble.com/v3bvalw-fallen-angels-play-this-haarp-2020-babylons-weather-modification-full-docum.html