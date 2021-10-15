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Best & Taylor Intel (10/15/2021): Deceptions, Delusions, Chaos & False Lights — Bad Winter Head's Up!
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725 views • October 16, 2021
La Palma, Asteroids, Tsunamis, 4-11, The Turn, Signs & Warnings, Lucifer Code and More…
As the signs of the end of days grow more intense, we find humanity ignoring almost all of it, as though totally comatose to world events. Meanwhile the rise of Lucifer is being announced in CODE and is one more sign of the ARRIVAL and the STRONG DELUSION. Humanity is being played by Satan and most will fall into the strong delusion that God sends upon the world because of their rejection of Jesus Christ and His commands to “enter in”. Peter warned us of the fake preachers, teachers, evangelists and prophetic people who would lead millions of their followers into eternal ruin by their fake salvation gospel. It is happening right before our eyes! Sign after sign has announced the END OF DAYS are now upon us and more in this extended broadcast… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
As the signs of the end of days grow more intense, we find humanity ignoring almost all of it, as though totally comatose to world events. Meanwhile the rise of Lucifer is being announced in CODE and is one more sign of the ARRIVAL and the STRONG DELUSION. Humanity is being played by Satan and most will fall into the strong delusion that God sends upon the world because of their rejection of Jesus Christ and His commands to “enter in”. Peter warned us of the fake preachers, teachers, evangelists and prophetic people who would lead millions of their followers into eternal ruin by their fake salvation gospel. It is happening right before our eyes! Sign after sign has announced the END OF DAYS are now upon us and more in this extended broadcast… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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