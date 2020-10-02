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The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 9/30/2020
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14 views • October 02, 2020
Savage Raps on the Debate + Announces He's Leaving Radio
Reaction to the first presidential debate; Murdoch family sabotaging Trump; Chris Wallace goes after Trump, takes it easy on Biden; Telemundo declares Trump the winner; Savage drops a bombshell announcement.
Boyd Matheson, Opinion Editor of the Deseret News and Head of Strategic Reach, joins to discuss the debate. Matheson is also the former Chief of Staff for Sen. Mike Lee and most recently head of the Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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Reaction to the first presidential debate; Murdoch family sabotaging Trump; Chris Wallace goes after Trump, takes it easy on Biden; Telemundo declares Trump the winner; Savage drops a bombshell announcement.
Boyd Matheson, Opinion Editor of the Deseret News and Head of Strategic Reach, joins to discuss the debate. Matheson is also the former Chief of Staff for Sen. Mike Lee and most recently head of the Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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