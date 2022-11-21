Create New Account
The Earthing [2019]
The Remarkable Science of Grounding is a feature-length documentary, based on a viral short film, revealing the scientific phenomenon of how we can heal our bodies by doing the simplest thing that a person can do…standing barefoot on the earth.More than 20 peer-reviewed studies have shown that Grounding (Earthing) reduces inflammation...one of the most damaging internal biological processes that leads to chronic disease.

