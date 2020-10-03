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THE FALL OF BABYLON THE GREAT
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63 views • October 03, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 18:1-24. This chapter is in the style of a song at the funeral of Babylon. Of course, Babylon was a city and there would not normally be a funeral for a city. But the end of Babylon will be very sudden. People will feel as if someone important has died. They will speak about Babylon in the same manner as people speak about a great queen. The song is in three parts. In the first 8 verses, it describes the ruin of Babylon. And the song tells God’s people to leave Babylon. In verses 9 to 20, three groups of people cry and are sad because of the ruin of Babylon. These are the kings, the merchants and the sailors. The third part describes the ruin of Babylon (verses 21-24).
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