COVID Robocops Arrive in Michigan - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Robocop Is Here - New Police Helmet Scans For COVID-19, Biometrics
https://bit.ly/2QR2qSA
Police Use Facial Recognition Smart Helmets To Conduct Indiscriminate Surveillance At Airports
https://bit.ly/3lO6rWe
WNEM TV5 Video: Flint Bishop Becomes First US Airport To Deploy New Technology to Fight Spread of COVID-19
https://bit.ly/2EZWPGV
Remember the Plot of ‘Robocop’: Tech Corp Takes Over Detroit’s Police Department
https://bit.ly/2DoSY5D
Story #2: Full Membership List of the CNP - The Christian Right’s Secretive, Powerful Council for National Policy - Published For the First Time
https://bit.ly/34ZzmR9
PDF: “Council for National Policy Member List”
https://bit.ly/3gTUhHF
‘Urgent’ Request Sent to States In Push for Coronavirus Vaccine Delivery By Nov. 1
https://bit.ly/2EIwmOn
Story #3: Lawsuit Targets BofA, Credit Suisse, Bayer Over Disastrous Monsanto Acquisition
https://bit.ly/32VMaoK
The Hidden History of Bayer
https://bit.ly/2Dn6Ygb
Bayer + Monsanto = A Match Made in Hell
https://bit.ly/3lGBuTE
Media Monarchy Search Results: Bayer + Monsanto
https://bit.ly/3jE265W
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