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IS THERE SOME SORT OF PLAN FOR THE ARMY TO BRAKE IN HOMES TO CHECK FOR "VIRUS"?? (NEW ZEALAND BUT POSSIBLY ELSEWHERE)
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94 views • August 16, 2020
LINK TO VIDEO WITH 160 DOCTORS WHO SAY AMAZING PROOF THAT THE OFFICIAL STORY OF THE VIRUS IS NOT CORRECT!
https://londonreal.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
IT WOULDN'T BE IMPOSIBLE FOR THIS TO BE JUST SCARE PORN (THERE IS A LOT OF IT AROUND, BUT IT WOULD ALSO BE EQUALLY STUPID NOT TO TAKE HIS WORDS SERIOUSLY, JUST IN CASE...) LET ALONE THAT IT SEEMS TO MANY PEOPLE THAT THE OUTBREAK WAS SOMEHOW ROUND ONE OF THE SHOW...
https://londonreal.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
IT WOULDN'T BE IMPOSIBLE FOR THIS TO BE JUST SCARE PORN (THERE IS A LOT OF IT AROUND, BUT IT WOULD ALSO BE EQUALLY STUPID NOT TO TAKE HIS WORDS SERIOUSLY, JUST IN CASE...) LET ALONE THAT IT SEEMS TO MANY PEOPLE THAT THE OUTBREAK WAS SOMEHOW ROUND ONE OF THE SHOW...
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