Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
18 Perth WW Rally for Freedom [Cabal’s evil exposed: Septimus Kane] Forrest Place Sat. Nov. 19th, 2022 MVI_8443
42 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Monday |
Shop nowDonate

It is almost exactly 2 months since the last major protest rally in Perth. Given that Premier Mark McGowan’s quisling government has recently legislated some of the worst possible human rights abrogating ‘Covid-health’ measures imaginable, I was hoping for tens of thousands of my fellow Western Australians to be here. Not to be. Was there 500? You be the judge in the ensuing videos. Excellent speakers.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsjulian assangemandatesampsmark mcgowangovernment housejohn shiptonumbrella peopleforrest placegovernor chris dawsonformer governor kim beasleydr brian walkerlegalise cannabis wakara thomasdr sally pricegreg martinbibbulmun peoplejo nova

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket