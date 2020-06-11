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Trump Threatens To Take Control Over CHAZ In Seattle While Biden Says Trump Will Be Removed By Military If Loses Election
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366 views • June 11, 2020
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https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/anarchy
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/joe-biden-says-hes-afraid-president-trump-will-steal-election
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/biden-says-military-will-escort-trump-out-of-white-house-if-he-loses-election-and-refuses-to-leave
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/seattle-autonomous-zone-now-has-heavily-armed-warlord-governor-clueless
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8409067/Trump-says-domestic-terrorists-taken-Seattle-demands-CHAZ-retaken.html
https://twitter.com/deathcab4booty/status/1270924653020602368
https://twitter.com/YourAnonH4K3R/status/1270904894661128193
https://twitter.com/joemirabella/status/1270923501315092480
https://twitter.com/Stephan62311497/status/1271116987616251905
https://twitter.com/caseyworks/status/1270932660274094080/photo/3
https://twitter.com/tacolamp/status/1270861638694866945
https://twitter.com/caseyworks/status/1270928866853318657
https://twitter.com/gramsofgnats/status/1270927754406400001
https://twitter.com/chaseburnsy/status/1270907242766716931
https://twitter.com/richsssmith/status/1270899576078168067
https://twitter.com/Omarisal/status/1270867374707666944
https://twitter.com/chaseburnsy/status/1270918902529155073
https://twitter.com/YourAnonCentral/status/1270903901621903360
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/491444-seattle-autonomous-zone-demands-absurd/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/08/18/cnns_angela_rye_washington_jefferson_statues_need_to_come_down.html
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/anarchy
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/joe-biden-says-hes-afraid-president-trump-will-steal-election
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/biden-says-military-will-escort-trump-out-of-white-house-if-he-loses-election-and-refuses-to-leave
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/seattle-autonomous-zone-now-has-heavily-armed-warlord-governor-clueless
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8409067/Trump-says-domestic-terrorists-taken-Seattle-demands-CHAZ-retaken.html
https://twitter.com/deathcab4booty/status/1270924653020602368
https://twitter.com/YourAnonH4K3R/status/1270904894661128193
https://twitter.com/joemirabella/status/1270923501315092480
https://twitter.com/Stephan62311497/status/1271116987616251905
https://twitter.com/caseyworks/status/1270932660274094080/photo/3
https://twitter.com/tacolamp/status/1270861638694866945
https://twitter.com/caseyworks/status/1270928866853318657
https://twitter.com/gramsofgnats/status/1270927754406400001
https://twitter.com/chaseburnsy/status/1270907242766716931
https://twitter.com/richsssmith/status/1270899576078168067
https://twitter.com/Omarisal/status/1270867374707666944
https://twitter.com/chaseburnsy/status/1270918902529155073
https://twitter.com/YourAnonCentral/status/1270903901621903360
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/491444-seattle-autonomous-zone-demands-absurd/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/08/18/cnns_angela_rye_washington_jefferson_statues_need_to_come_down.html
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