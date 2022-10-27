In the lead-up to World War One, all war bonds, munitions deals and military spending flowed through one man: J.P. Morgan. This, at the time, was an unprecedented amount of power reposed in one individual. Today, the same thing is happening with the Federal Reserve outsourcing its duties to one man: Larry Fink, of BlackRock. This is just one parallel that's emerging. Another is the international money that flowed into the United States from Versailles war reparations, inflating the stock market--which later led to the collapse of 1929. A similar phenomenon is happening now, as instability in the Third World is seeing capital flight, whereby trillions are flowing into the United States real estate and stock market. As the United States vies with China for supremacy, are we seeing a replay of the early 20th Century, where England was struggling against its economic rival Germany . . . which culminated in war?





