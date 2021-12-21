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Trump Is Now Pushing the Booster, He's Not on Our Side, No One Is Coming to Save You..
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140 views • December 21, 2021
21.12.2021 Trump continuing to push the Vaccines. Who's side is he on?
Full Video:
wil paranormal - 52208 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zszRsaUoW6Gz/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Full Video:
wil paranormal - 52208 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zszRsaUoW6Gz/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
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