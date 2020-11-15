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Biden’s Massive Election Fraud Reflects their Character & their Deeds w/ John Paul Rice (2of2)
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73 views • November 15, 2020
Sarah Westall

I discuss the blatant mass media psyop being waged against all Americans claiming the Biden win. The mass media cannot call the election, yet they are blasting the airwaves as if their call is legitimate. If possible, the mass media is loosing even more credibility while they engage in this brazen scheme.

Then the great John Paul Rice (Film Producer, Hollywood insider) joins me to discuss the rapid fraud that he witnessed personally during the Bernie campaign and how he sees the entire fraudulent game being replayed by the DNC and the mass media machine. As I typically do, we discuss the big picture and what this really means to the United States and the world.

You can see John Paul Rice’s work at www.NoRestrictionsEnt.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Keywords
trumpchildrenfearantifamaskhuman traffickingpedophiliablmbidenchild abuseharrisjeffrey epsteinpsychological operationelection fraudsarah westall2of2g maxwellcovid-19john paul rice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy