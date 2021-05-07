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Next, a one-two punch in deaths from the COVID virus and its vaccines are killing the elderly and babies.
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72 views • May 07, 2021
BILL GATES HAS A WANG PROBLEM
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the controversy surrounding Bill Gates and his announced divorce. Did a Chinese flight attendant-translator cause the split?

Next, a one-two punch in deaths from the COVID virus and its vaccines are killing the elderly and babies. The double-dosed are dying from the shots as well, even as the media and governments promise normalcy with vaccine submission.

Finally, a new conflict emerges as UK and French navy vessels face-off near the Isle of Jersey over fishing rights.

Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/06/21)

Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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