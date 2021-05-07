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Next, a one-two punch in deaths from the COVID virus and its vaccines are killing the elderly and babies.
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72 views • May 07, 2021
BILL GATES HAS A WANG PROBLEM
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the controversy surrounding Bill Gates and his announced divorce. Did a Chinese flight attendant-translator cause the split?
Next, a one-two punch in deaths from the COVID virus and its vaccines are killing the elderly and babies. The double-dosed are dying from the shots as well, even as the media and governments promise normalcy with vaccine submission.
Finally, a new conflict emerges as UK and French navy vessels face-off near the Isle of Jersey over fishing rights.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/06/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you!
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the controversy surrounding Bill Gates and his announced divorce. Did a Chinese flight attendant-translator cause the split?
Next, a one-two punch in deaths from the COVID virus and its vaccines are killing the elderly and babies. The double-dosed are dying from the shots as well, even as the media and governments promise normalcy with vaccine submission.
Finally, a new conflict emerges as UK and French navy vessels face-off near the Isle of Jersey over fishing rights.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/06/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you!
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