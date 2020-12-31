© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is It Happening NOW - Sci-Fi Short Film - HUMAN BARCODE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • December 31, 2020
Mirrored from Youtube. Go there to read comments. This was done in 2014. Are we living this. Patriots must rise and say no. https://youtu.be/RcMg_g-9y14
Sci-Fi Short Film - HUMAN BARCODE.
The story takes place in a futuristic world, a surveillance society, where everyone has been microchipped for the better organization and function of the city. Those who resist to be registered soon find themselves isolated from the city life since its illegal not to have a code on you.
This is a university project I did in 2014 for my video class, I left the English subtitles on because my main audience were people who spoke English as their second language :)
I didn't have actual 'actors', they were just friends who very kindly agreed to help me with my project. And sorry for the terrible audio I didn't have a microphone to work with.
The scenes were shot in Belfast and Barcelona. And the budget for the short film was 20 euros.
Hope you enjoy it!
http://humanbarcode.wordpress.com/
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
I Drive
Artist
Cliff Martinez
Album
Drive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Soundtrack Records (Soundtrack Records)); LatinAutorPerf, AMRA, LatinAutor, Kobalt Music Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, SOLAR Music Rights Management, UMPI, and 11 Music Rights Societies
Song
Rubber Head - Cliff Martinez
Licensed to YouTube by
AWAL Digital Limited (Kobalt) (on behalf of Cutting Edge CEG); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, AMRA, LatinAutor, Kobalt Music Publishing, UMPI, LatinAutorPerf, and 9 Music Rights Societies
Song
Wrong Floor - Cliff Martinez
Licensed to YouTube by
AWAL Digital Limited (Kobalt) (on behalf of Cutting Edge CEG); LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, Kobalt Music Publishing, AMRA, LatinAutorPerf, and 9 Music Rights Societies
Sci-Fi Short Film - HUMAN BARCODE.
The story takes place in a futuristic world, a surveillance society, where everyone has been microchipped for the better organization and function of the city. Those who resist to be registered soon find themselves isolated from the city life since its illegal not to have a code on you.
This is a university project I did in 2014 for my video class, I left the English subtitles on because my main audience were people who spoke English as their second language :)
I didn't have actual 'actors', they were just friends who very kindly agreed to help me with my project. And sorry for the terrible audio I didn't have a microphone to work with.
The scenes were shot in Belfast and Barcelona. And the budget for the short film was 20 euros.
Hope you enjoy it!
http://humanbarcode.wordpress.com/
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
I Drive
Artist
Cliff Martinez
Album
Drive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Soundtrack Records (Soundtrack Records)); LatinAutorPerf, AMRA, LatinAutor, Kobalt Music Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, SOLAR Music Rights Management, UMPI, and 11 Music Rights Societies
Song
Rubber Head - Cliff Martinez
Licensed to YouTube by
AWAL Digital Limited (Kobalt) (on behalf of Cutting Edge CEG); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, AMRA, LatinAutor, Kobalt Music Publishing, UMPI, LatinAutorPerf, and 9 Music Rights Societies
Song
Wrong Floor - Cliff Martinez
Licensed to YouTube by
AWAL Digital Limited (Kobalt) (on behalf of Cutting Edge CEG); LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, Kobalt Music Publishing, AMRA, LatinAutorPerf, and 9 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.