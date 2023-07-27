Climate Myths DEBUNKED The Real Reason Elites Want You Terrified of Global Warming Ep 291

Glenn Beck





July 26, 2023





Wealthy climate crusaders like John Kerry and Joe Biden love to hop from one climate change doomsday conference to another on private jets that emit more carbon than any one of us could spew in our entire lifetime. Why is their hypocrisy so blatant? Glenn argues one reason is that climate change has become a powerful political weapon. Look no farther than jet-setter Hillary Clinton, who recently blamed her political enemies for hot summer temperatures in a tweet: "Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office.” Hypocrisy and instilling fear are just the way their game of control works. Glenn explores the shady history of climate hysteria, which, unlike climate change, ACTUALLY grows more severe by the day. These are the people who have repeatedly insisted that mass extinction would be a good thing. They’ve figured out how to use “climate change” to provoke fear. Before that, it was global warming. Before that, it was acid rain. Or the new ice age. Or the ozone layer. Beware the false climate prophets who use doom to reshape your world.





