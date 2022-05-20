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40% EXCESS DEATHS IN LATE 2021? NOW THE DEATHS HAVE SHIFTED TO THE MILLENNIALS. AGE 25-44 ARE DYING.
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252 views • May 20, 2022
The insurance companies don't lie. They are getting creamed. The bullshit bubble will pop soon. They are killing people. It is not a joke.
Source: Sean Stone.
Source: Sean Stone.
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