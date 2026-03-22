Ep. 1946: Motorhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Passed Away at 64

I've done a brief rant on Alex Marquez's interview, narrated an article & presented my commentary:

* Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell died at 64: “His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever”

https://www.loudersound.com/ba...

** Alex Marquez on Solstice, Malevolent Creation, Anger, and His Journey Through Metal and Hardcore

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=...





Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction





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#PhilCampbellRIP #Motorhead #HardRock #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance