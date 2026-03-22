Ep. 1946: Motorhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Passed Away at 64

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a brief rant on Alex Marquez's interview, narrated an article & presented my commentary:
* Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell died at 64: “His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever”
https://www.loudersound.com/ba...
** Alex Marquez on Solstice, Malevolent Creation, Anger, and His Journey Through Metal and Hardcore
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=...
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
#PhilCampbellRIP #Motorhead #HardRock #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance