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Legislative Update: March 27th, 2020
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2 views • September 16, 2020
The California Legislature has recessed but they are still working on legislation. We are monitoring what is going on and will keep you posted on anything that comes up.
For more information about FPM, visit www.fpmca.org
To find us on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
For more information about FPM, visit www.fpmca.org
To find us on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
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