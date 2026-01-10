The Art of Worldly Wisdom: Maxims 1-10

Finally! First video out for ages due to all the dumb distractions I've had out here!

I want to do readings from a range of philosophical authors including the likes of Nietzsche, Feyerabend, and more lately Schopenhauer (whom I am currently discovering). The supposedly 'paranormal' stuff that I am also doing falls within the scientific-philosophical domain.

This reading is from the Macmillan translation of 1904. I decided to split it into ten parts of ten maxims, ofwhich this is obviously the first. There were problems getting it finished and I think I will have to re-record it further down the line, but I have to find and keep a certain momentum, and this style allows me to produce new output more rapidly.

I should finish by saying that in sourcing illustrations and other materials for my media, I am trying my best to avoid treading on other people's copyright. Most of the illustrations are generated online using publicly available AIs, and these are then upscaled, also using a publicly available AI. It's great to be able to use free OSes, free AIs and free productivity software to do all of this.

anonymous, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Graci%C3%A1n_(detalle).jpg

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/75/Graci%C3%A1n_%28detalle%29.jpg







