The True George Floyd Story

This video is about the media and how they edited the original footage they obtained in order to create a different story, a story which would anger blacks. It's not about George, it just starts with George. And you'll see why.A full breakdown of the situation, exposing George Soros, protesters, agendas and all:The True George Floyd StoryFor more information on the “Blacks vs. Police” agenda see:Exposed – The Psychological War Against BlacksTo see a full breakdown on how the system of information manipulation (the Matrix) works see:Welcome to the New Age – pgs. 14-21George Floyd videosThe full video of how GEORGE FLOYD was murdered / Doruko police yishe umu black arimugutabaza mpakFull video of 2 officers murder George Floyd4 Minneapolis police officers identified in death of George FloydGeorge Floyd from other side of the car! NEW ANGLE of George Floyd Incident - Officer Derek Chauvin!Video doesn’t appear to show George Floyd resisting arrest as cops claimed | New York PostNew video shows Minneapolis police arrest of George Floyd before deathVideo Shows George Floyd Being Removed From His Vehicle By Officer Derek ChauvinGEORGE FLOYD ARRESTATION FROM EVERY ANGLE **unseen footage**8 notable details in the criminal complaint against ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek ChauvinDerek Chauvin complaintPoliceActivityManufactured Civil Unrest: Leaked Docs Prove The Real Goal Is Federalizing America’s PoliceAaron and Melissa Dykes from Truthstream Media