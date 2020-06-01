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The True George Floyd Story
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461 views • June 01, 2020
This video is about the media and how they edited the original footage they obtained in order to create a different story, a story which would anger blacks. It's not about George, it just starts with George. And you'll see why.
A full breakdown of the situation, exposing George Soros, protesters, agendas and all:
The True George Floyd Story
http://howmanyknow.com/2020/06/the-true-george-floyd-story/
For more information on the “Blacks vs. Police” agenda see:
Exposed – The Psychological War Against Blacks
http://howmanyknow.com/2016/08/exposed-the-psychological-war-against-blacks/
To see a full breakdown on how the system of information manipulation (the Matrix) works see:
Welcome to the New Age – pgs. 14-21
http://howmanyknow.com/2020/01/truth-bomb/
George Floyd videos
The full video of how GEORGE FLOYD was murdered / Doruko police yishe umu black arimugutabaza mpak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOWHQldGFQk
Full video of 2 officers murder George Floyd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwITYR8Ijuo
4 Minneapolis police officers identified in death of George Floyd
https://fox6now.com/2020/05/27/4-minneapolis-police-officers-identified-in-death-of-george-floyd/
George Floyd from other side of the car! NEW ANGLE of George Floyd Incident - Officer Derek Chauvin!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MH5OzEyS1c
Video doesn’t appear to show George Floyd resisting arrest as cops claimed | New York Post
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9Tqs06YN_A
New video shows Minneapolis police arrest of George Floyd before death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWzkgKPZWcw
Video Shows George Floyd Being Removed From His Vehicle By Officer Derek Chauvin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S06vepNDjdU
GEORGE FLOYD ARRESTATION FROM EVERY ANGLE **unseen footage**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlA7Af-6zUQ
8 notable details in the criminal complaint against ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/29/us/derek-chauvin-criminal-complaint-trnd/index.html
Derek Chauvin complaint
https://int.nyt.com/data/documenthelper/6975-derek-chauvin-complaint/cd9e96e708a9b0c8ba58/optimized/full.pdf
PoliceActivity
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXMYxKMh3prxnM_4kYZuB3g/videos?fbclid=IwAR10fe3CEa17Dv6Qxx-ytAtK7RDeAsQtU65HCFjxiF0gxzQU97myGpFWD3I
Manufactured Civil Unrest: Leaked Docs Prove The Real Goal Is Federalizing America’s Police
https://www.activistpost.com/2016/08/manufactured-civil-unrest-leaked-docs-prove-the-real-goal-is-federalizing-americas-police.html
Aaron and Melissa Dykes from Truthstream Media
http://truthstreammedia.com/
A full breakdown of the situation, exposing George Soros, protesters, agendas and all:
The True George Floyd Story
http://howmanyknow.com/2020/06/the-true-george-floyd-story/
For more information on the “Blacks vs. Police” agenda see:
Exposed – The Psychological War Against Blacks
http://howmanyknow.com/2016/08/exposed-the-psychological-war-against-blacks/
To see a full breakdown on how the system of information manipulation (the Matrix) works see:
Welcome to the New Age – pgs. 14-21
http://howmanyknow.com/2020/01/truth-bomb/
George Floyd videos
The full video of how GEORGE FLOYD was murdered / Doruko police yishe umu black arimugutabaza mpak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOWHQldGFQk
Full video of 2 officers murder George Floyd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwITYR8Ijuo
4 Minneapolis police officers identified in death of George Floyd
https://fox6now.com/2020/05/27/4-minneapolis-police-officers-identified-in-death-of-george-floyd/
George Floyd from other side of the car! NEW ANGLE of George Floyd Incident - Officer Derek Chauvin!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MH5OzEyS1c
Video doesn’t appear to show George Floyd resisting arrest as cops claimed | New York Post
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9Tqs06YN_A
New video shows Minneapolis police arrest of George Floyd before death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWzkgKPZWcw
Video Shows George Floyd Being Removed From His Vehicle By Officer Derek Chauvin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S06vepNDjdU
GEORGE FLOYD ARRESTATION FROM EVERY ANGLE **unseen footage**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlA7Af-6zUQ
8 notable details in the criminal complaint against ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/29/us/derek-chauvin-criminal-complaint-trnd/index.html
Derek Chauvin complaint
https://int.nyt.com/data/documenthelper/6975-derek-chauvin-complaint/cd9e96e708a9b0c8ba58/optimized/full.pdf
PoliceActivity
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXMYxKMh3prxnM_4kYZuB3g/videos?fbclid=IwAR10fe3CEa17Dv6Qxx-ytAtK7RDeAsQtU65HCFjxiF0gxzQU97myGpFWD3I
Manufactured Civil Unrest: Leaked Docs Prove The Real Goal Is Federalizing America’s Police
https://www.activistpost.com/2016/08/manufactured-civil-unrest-leaked-docs-prove-the-real-goal-is-federalizing-americas-police.html
Aaron and Melissa Dykes from Truthstream Media
http://truthstreammedia.com/
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