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George Papadopoulos- "Deep State Target"
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101 views • May 22, 2022
George sits down with Ninoscorner to discuss how and why he was targeted by the Deep State. We discuss the election fraud and what he thinks about John Durham. George reveals his honest thoughts on the condition of America and we as Americans need to take notes.
✅ https://ninoscorner.tv
✅ https://t.me/ninoscorner
✅ https://rumble.com/user/Ninoscorner
✅ https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/ninoscorner
✅ https://www.youtube.com/c/DavidNinoRodriguezChamp
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[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv
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✅ https://ninoscorner.tv
✅ https://t.me/ninoscorner
✅ https://rumble.com/user/Ninoscorner
✅ https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/ninoscorner
✅ https://www.youtube.com/c/DavidNinoRodriguezChamp
--------------------------------------------------------------
[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv
--------------------------------------------------------------
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