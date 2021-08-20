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082021 Update COVID and the SHOT with Erin Chamerlik
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347 views • August 20, 2021
Holistic Nutritionist Erin Chamerlik shares updated info on COVID and the clot including information from Dr. Michael Yeadon and Vladimir Zelenko.
Protocols. Clots. ADE. and more
GetBetterWellness.com
Protocols. Clots. ADE. and more
GetBetterWellness.com
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