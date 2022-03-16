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FREQUENCY is the VIRUS! (latin: poison)
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655 views • March 16, 2022
FREQUENCY is the VIRUS! (latin: poison)
It isn't Covid-19 nor created scam pandemics but FREQUENCIES that are making you ill due to radiation from the dangerous 5G and coming soon 6G technology destroying God's creation! And this was being done to us for decades before as well! Document link, https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Frequently-Asked-Questions.pdf
Very informative video. I agree, and I myself noticed the 5G towers sprouting like mushrooms all over the country in 2020, just exactly when the scamdemic was spiraling out. And then mysteriously people were getting sick, but not from the garden variety flu, no, it was the 5G being turned up and radiating everyone. And now they’re getting all the doses of the stabby jabby that is reacting with the radiation.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yIMbFL4aw7OI/
It isn't Covid-19 nor created scam pandemics but FREQUENCIES that are making you ill due to radiation from the dangerous 5G and coming soon 6G technology destroying God's creation! And this was being done to us for decades before as well! Document link, https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Frequently-Asked-Questions.pdf
Very informative video. I agree, and I myself noticed the 5G towers sprouting like mushrooms all over the country in 2020, just exactly when the scamdemic was spiraling out. And then mysteriously people were getting sick, but not from the garden variety flu, no, it was the 5G being turned up and radiating everyone. And now they’re getting all the doses of the stabby jabby that is reacting with the radiation.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yIMbFL4aw7OI/
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