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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 68: The Ten Virgins
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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The parable of the ten virgins is one of the most familiar stories of the New Testament. The problem is that most Christians are ignorant of Hebrew marriage customs two millennia ago. Marriages were arranged and a dowry was paid the bride’s parents once the terms were settled.

Years later, the groom set the day of the wedding and it was up to the bride and the rest of the guests to be ready during that particular 24-hour period. Anyone that failed to join the groom’s parade to the bride’s home or to the venue afterwards was excluded from the wedding feast. The oil in the parable represents salvation. The ten virgins represent two groups of people.

The wise virgins are those who are prepared for the second coming of Jesus. The foolish virgins reveal the conduct of those who profess to love Jesus, but are not prepared to meet Him. The takeaway is that it is impossible to enter heaven without righteousness of Jesus, let alone take part of the Marriage Supper of the Lamb.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1971.pdf

RLJ-1971 -- JULY 14, 2024

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