ICAN NATIONAL POLL MAY HOLD KEY TO ELECTION DAY VICTORY from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-national-poll-may-hold-key-to-election-day-victory/
Supercharged by the recent ACIP vote, the new hot-button topic of medical freedom is seeing politicians scrambling to appease an ignored, but massive voting block that could be the key to an election day victory for candidates on the right side of history.
#ACIP #MedicalFreedom #ICANNationalPoll
POSTED: November 1, 2022