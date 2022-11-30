In ancient Sumerian, the word for 'freedom' was made up of symbols that meant 'to be without debt'. Those who are in debt are not truly free. Their labor belongs to another--just like a slave. In the modern world, what happens when too much debt builds up? Is a debt-based system essentially a slave-based system?





