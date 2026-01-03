Batman - Vengeance (2001, Game Boy Advance)

Batman - Vengeance is an action-adventure developed and published by Ubi Soft (now Ubisoft). It was only released in North America and Europe.

The game is an adaption of the game Batman - Vengeance on PC, PS2, Xbox and Gamecube which is based on the show The New Batman Adventures. The story starts off with the Joker seemingly dying when Batman thwarts his attempt to blow up Gotham City Bridge. While Batman is investigates the Joker's apparent demise, he also has to fight other villains and their latest plots.

The game has different styles of gameplay. You often have sidescrolling passages where you control Batman, but also top-driving sequences where you need to get to your goal within a time limit, auto-scrolling shoot'em up sequences with the Batwing and top-down levels where avoid traps and solve Sokoban style puzzle. When you control Batman or Robin on foot, they can use a couple of gadgets. Some of them, like Battarangs, are limited in supply. you can sometimes find new ones inside destructible barrels. You can punch, and during the side-scrolling levels, you can also jump, float and grab ledges.