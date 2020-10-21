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Gen. Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty | Lionel And Stefan Molyneux
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23 views • October 21, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3917/gen-michael-flynn-pleads-guilty-lionel-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3917-gen-michael-flynn-pleads-guilty-lionel-and-stefan-molyneux
Former Trump Administration National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn recently plead guilty to "lying to the FBI" after making a plea deal with the Special Counsel to testify against President Trump. While the mainstream media immediately took Flynn's plea as proof that their elaborate Russian conspiracy narrative was accurate, Lionel and Stefan Molyneux break down the facts and explain why things aren't as they are bring reported.
Lionel (Michael Lebron) is an Emmy Award winning legal analyst and news decoder, a former prosecutor and licensed trial lawyer with The Lebron Firm.
Website: http://lionelmedia.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LionelY2K
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3917/gen-michael-flynn-pleads-guilty-lionel-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3917-gen-michael-flynn-pleads-guilty-lionel-and-stefan-molyneux
Former Trump Administration National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn recently plead guilty to "lying to the FBI" after making a plea deal with the Special Counsel to testify against President Trump. While the mainstream media immediately took Flynn's plea as proof that their elaborate Russian conspiracy narrative was accurate, Lionel and Stefan Molyneux break down the facts and explain why things aren't as they are bring reported.
Lionel (Michael Lebron) is an Emmy Award winning legal analyst and news decoder, a former prosecutor and licensed trial lawyer with The Lebron Firm.
Website: http://lionelmedia.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LionelY2K
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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