A military conscription vehicle in Lvov ran over a woman who was trying to prevent her son from being mobilized, local sources report.

Clip 1 - shows what happens before

Clip 2 - shows woman at gate hit by vehicle

Adding:

Ukrainians are afraid to call the police for fear that they or their loved ones will be mobilized, the head of the National Police Ivan Vygovsky admitted:

“Society has been negatively disposed towards police officers lately. And it's understandable why: we are involved in the mobilization together with the TCC.”

Adding:

Zelensky rejected the possibility of limited membership in the EU for Ukraine, and is only counting on full-fledged membership.

He believes that Ukraine deserves membership, because, in his opinion, they are protecting Europe - so partial formats will not even be discussed