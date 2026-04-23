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A military conscription vehicle in Lvov ran over a woman who was trying to prevent her son from being mobilized, local sources report.
Clip 1 - shows what happens before
Clip 2 - shows woman at gate hit by vehicle
Adding:
Ukrainians are afraid to call the police for fear that they or their loved ones will be mobilized, the head of the National Police Ivan Vygovsky admitted:
“Society has been negatively disposed towards police officers lately. And it's understandable why: we are involved in the mobilization together with the TCC.”
Adding:
Zelensky rejected the possibility of limited membership in the EU for Ukraine, and is only counting on full-fledged membership.
He believes that Ukraine deserves membership, because, in his opinion, they are protecting Europe - so partial formats will not even be discussed